RMU Basketball remaining focused during a red-hot season and the conference tournament on the horizon

The Robert Morris Colonials are hot right now with a six-game winning streak and a 14-5 record in conference play.

They've got just one game left until the conference tournament, facing IU-Indy tomorrow night.

Head coach Andy Toole said they feel like they're in a good spot right now but a win tomorrow night will solidify that #1 seed.

"We really are just focused on controlling what we can control tomorrow at IU Indy, then let things play out from there," he said. "I think regardless we'll be in a good spot but we have to make sure we handle our business."

Senior guard Kam Woods averaged a triple-double last week against Green Bay and Milwaukee and was named the Horizon Leagues Conference player of the week.

"I knew those were gonna be big games to be able to fight for the #1 spot, so I just wanted to go out there and play my best games," Woods said. "I wasn't surprised with what I did but with it being my first one it was special."

There's a lot of hype right now surrounding this squad, but Coach Toole says the guys are staying focused because they're determined to go as far as they can.

"Their focus is on winning," Toole said. "We have to continue to do the things that give us the opportunities we currently have. That's defending, that's playing together, that's staying together. I think our guys have done a good job of keeping the main things the focus. How we prepare, how we practice, then go out on the floor and be effective."

Robert Morris tips off against IU Indy on Thursday night at 6:30 and we'll have full highlights from the matchup on KDKA-TV News at 11.