Pittsburgh Riverhounds score a 1-0 upset over MLS New York City FC in U.S Open Cup play

It was a "cup-set" on the South Side on Wednesday night as the Pittsburgh Riverhounds took on a member of the MLS and came away with a 1-0 victory.

The 'Hounds were hosting New York City FC in the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup, and thanks to Beto Ydrach's first professional goal, they punched their ticket to the Round of 16.

Six minutes into stoppage time, a corner kick from Robbie Mertz led to the goal from Ydrach and happened while NYCFC was down to 10 players due to one of their players being sent off due to a red card.

Now, the Hounds will travel to take on another MLS team in the Round of 16, the Philadelphia Union, on May 20 or 21.

A huge factor in the Riverhounds' victory on Wednesday night was goaltender Eric Dick who was called on to make several big saves to keep the match even. Following a golden opportunity on a free kick from Mertz, NYCFC found themselves with a golden opportunity of their own when Mounsef Bakrar drove a hard shot to the post that Dick was able to keep out of the net.

Within a six-minute span to open the second Half, Dick made two more big saves to once again keep the 'Hounds in the hunt.

After some back-and-forth play in the second, it was during the 78th minute that the 'Hounds would strike.

Mertz sent his free kick to the back post, and a header from Ydrach beat NYCFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero, giving Pittsburgh the lead.

That would prove enough as the Riverhounds would upset the MLS club 1-0 and send them to the Round of 16.

Before taking on the Philadelphia Union, next up for the Riverhounds is a league match on May 10 when they'll take on Louisville City FC in Louisville.

With the win, the Riverhounds have now won three of their last four U.S. Open Cup matches against MLS teams, dating back to 2023 when they made a run to the quarterfinals.