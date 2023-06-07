Riverhounds bow out of U.S. Open Cup after quarterfinal loss to Cincinnati

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds' magical run in the U.S. Open Cup is over.

The team lost 3-1 to FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday. Brandon Vazquez put Cincinnati ahead with a goal in the 56th minute, and teammates Alvaro Barreal and Santiago Arias added goals later in the second half.

Tola Showunmi scored for the Riverhounds in extra time.

The loss to the MLS squad Tuesday came after Pittsburgh advanced to the Final 8 after a win over the Columbus Crew last month in the Round of 16.

UP NEXT: The Riverhounds host Charleston on June 10.