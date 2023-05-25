Riverhounds pull off massive upset, defeat Columbus Crew 1-0 in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Riverhounds pulled off another huge upset against an MLS opponent, beating the Columbus Crew 1-0 in the U.S. Open Cup to advance to the quarterfinals against Cincinnati.

Crew 96? More like Crew 86ed!



THE HOUNDS ARE INTO THE @opencup QUARTERFINALS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2001!#PITvCLB #HOUNDTAHN #USOC2023 pic.twitter.com/it3l9KmTYN — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) May 25, 2023

In the 22nd minute, a great pass from Upper St. Clair's own Robbie Mertz found Albert Deewka, springing him on a breakaway, giving the Hounds a 1-0 lead.

Here was the moment when @robbiemertz14 picked out @DikwaAlbert with a perfect pass, and Dikwa picked his corner of the net for the lead!#PITvCLB #HOUNDTAHN #USOC2023 pic.twitter.com/A4U4Uu7wo8 — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (@RiverhoundsSC) May 24, 2023

That's all they would need as keeper Jahmali Waite would slam the door shut, making three saves and recording his fourth shutout.

So far in U.S. Open Cup play, Pittsburgh has yet to surrender a goal.

The upset, or "Cupset" as the Steel Army has been saying, took place in front of a record crowd of more than 6,000 at Highmark Stadium.

The Hounds are back in action on Sunday when they head to Leesburg, Virginia to take on Loudoun United FC in USL Championship play.