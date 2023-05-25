Riverhounds pull off massive upset, defeat Columbus Crew 1-0 in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Riverhounds pulled off another huge upset against an MLS opponent, beating the Columbus Crew 1-0 in the U.S. Open Cup to advance to the quarterfinals against Cincinnati.
In the 22nd minute, a great pass from Upper St. Clair's own Robbie Mertz found Albert Deewka, springing him on a breakaway, giving the Hounds a 1-0 lead.
That's all they would need as keeper Jahmali Waite would slam the door shut, making three saves and recording his fourth shutout.
So far in U.S. Open Cup play, Pittsburgh has yet to surrender a goal.
The upset, or "Cupset" as the Steel Army has been saying, took place in front of a record crowd of more than 6,000 at Highmark Stadium.
The Hounds are back in action on Sunday when they head to Leesburg, Virginia to take on Loudoun United FC in USL Championship play.
for more features.