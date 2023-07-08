Watch CBS News
River Rescue crews called to scene of sinking boat on Allegheny River

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just after 5 on Friday evening, Pittsburgh Police and EMS river rescue officers were called to the North Shore to assist with a sinking boat that was leaking fuel. 

Hazmat teams were also called to the scene due to the leaking fuel and they deployed a boom to help contain the fuel spill. 

No injuries were reported and a towing company is currently working to recover the sunken boat. 

July 8, 2023

