River Rescue crews called to scene of sinking boat on Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Just after 5 on Friday evening, Pittsburgh Police and EMS river rescue officers were called to the North Shore to assist with a sinking boat that was leaking fuel.
Hazmat teams were also called to the scene due to the leaking fuel and they deployed a boom to help contain the fuel spill.
No injuries were reported and a towing company is currently working to recover the sunken boat.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.