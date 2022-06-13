Ringo Starr reschedules Pittsburgh show after bandmates test positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Ringo Starr is postponing his show in Pittsburgh after two members of his band tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Beatle and his All-Starr Band were set to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, but the last 12 dates on his tour have been rescheduled for September.

#well we tried things happen I send you all peace and love and thank you to all the people Who came to the shows peace and love everybody😎 ✌️🌟❤️🎶🎼🥦🌈🍒☮️ pic.twitter.com/FgjPdoBcZ6 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 11, 2022

Starr and his band were almost halfway through a 22-show run, which was originally slated for 2020. When Edgar Winter then Steve Lukather got COVID, they decided to reschedule the rest.

"We are so sorry to let the fans down," Starr said in a statement on his website. "It's been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can't wait to be back in the Fall."

The new date for the Pittsburgh show hasn't been announced. More information will be released later, Starr's website said.