McCandless senior living facility's employee accused of raping co-worker

An employee at a senior living facility in McCandless is accused of raping a vulnerable co-worker. Now, Diosdado Anvene Ele is facing a list of charges, including rape, court documents show.

Police were called to Ridgecrest of McCandless on March 19 for an alleged sexual assault. Investigators said a female employee, who is mentally disabled and needs assistance at work, accused Anvene Ele of unwanted sexual contact.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim described multiple encounters, including rape. She said Anvene Ele touched her chest and genitals underneath her clothes, exposed himself and raped her.

One of the encounters, investigators said, happened inside a bathroom, where she was cornered, and in the dishwashing room. The victim said no multiple times and tried to push him away, the criminal complaint says. She told police she was scared.

Investigators say that this was not isolated, and the case may involve at least three victims. During the course of the investigation, a second woman came forward and reported repeated advances and said Anvene Ele tried to kiss her several times. A third woman said that Anvene Ele made unwanted sexual comments and advances, making her feel uncomfortable at work, officials said.

Police said the suspect denied the allegations, but a forensic interview led to him being charged.

Police said the investigation is still active, and officers are working to determine if there may be more victims.

