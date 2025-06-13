Pittsburgh concert promoter Rich Engler selling his impressive rock and roll memorabilia collection

In a room somewhere in western Pennsylvania, concert promoter Rich Engler's treasures are on display.

Engler's collection numbers 235-plus guitars and 800 pieces of memorabilia, all signed by a who's who of rock and roll, country and blues history. Like a rock and roll guitar hall of fame, the items are housed in an expansive series of rooms. Artists from all across the music spectrum are represented. The instruments are signed by the likes of Merle Haggard, Garth Brooks, Phil Collins, Coldplay, ZZ Top, Little Richard, B.B. King, Joe Cocker and Toby Keith — to name a few.

Electric, acoustic, bass, twelve-string guitars and even Kenny G's soprano saxophone were all collected from the over 6,000 concerts and shows Rich Engler promoted.

(Photo: KDKA)

In addition to the instruments, Engler and his wife Cindy gathered an eclectic collection to include Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, and Charlie Daniels' hats, as well as 12 platinum and gold records. There's also something special from the Red Hot Chilli peppers bass player, Flea. It's his on-stage costume, aka a pair of white underwear.

Engler putting collection up for sale

All of it can be yours, if the price is right.

"The plan is that they're all going to be on sale in two separate sales. I'm going to sell all the guitars at one time and all the memorabilia at one time," Engler said.

Why is Engler putting the collection up for sale?

"It's time. It's time. I think this has become my collection, but what it really is, is it's an attraction," Engler said.

Some of Engler's favorite items are from an eccentric kid from the Brixton section of London whom Engler introduced to Pittsburgh a long time ago: David Bowie.

The Thin White Duke's guitar isn't the only item in Engler's heart. Wearing an outfit that drips with the vibe of rock and roll, the 79-year-old Engler said, "You have to say Bob Dylan. I mean, Bob Dylan doesn't hardly ever sign anything."

Each item has a story

Each item has a story behind it, as Engler put it. "There've been some shaky moments where you couldn't get the artist on or you couldn't wake them up."

According to Engler, one time Aerosmith trashed some RVs they were using as dressing rooms while opening for ZZ Top's World Wide Texas Tour in the mid-1970s. Engler says the Bad Boys from Boston ripped up the Winnebagos because they wanted dark blue towels, and the ones inside the units were light blue. Engler chalked it up to Aerosmith being Aerosmith.

And while he'll be somewhat sad to say goodbye to all of this, he says he can't complain. After all, most people will tell you that Rich Engler has been, and still is, the heart of rock and roll in Pittsburgh.

With a smile on his face, he'll tell you, "I never really worked a day in my life. It was very enjoyable."

For more information on the sale, click here.