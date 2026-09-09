Another bridge repair project in Pittsburgh will shut down a main road. Here's when it will happen

The city is set to begin a bridge repair project that will shut down a main road used by drivers to get from Troy Hill to Route 28.

For those traveling in the next month or so, you'll have to find an alternate route because Rialto Street will be closed while the bridge is being repaired.

The Lowrie Street Bridge will undergo much-needed repairs after years of being rated in poor condition.

"[We're] rehabilitating the stone masonry abutments, which were originally constructed in the late 1800s," said Eric Setzler, chief engineer with the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. "Replacing some of the deteriorated stones with new stone, cleaning, and then repointing a lot of the masonry joints."

However, all of that work means a main roadway will have to be shut down. Rialto Street underneath, which takes people directly to Route 28, will be closed.

"If you can't go that way, you have to loop the whole way around, so for a lot of people, it's really going to affect commutes," said Michelle Bellucci, who lives in Troy Hill.

"Lowrie Street itself on the bridge will remain open, and pedestrians will still be able to use the street, but vehicles will have to detour," Setzler explained.

For those who use Rialto Street, there will be detour signs posted, but traffic will be detoured via Route 28, Chestnut Street, and Troy Hill Road.

A map view of the detour. KDKA

"This is just one more project that we're doing to really improve the condition of our bridges all across the city," Setzler said.

The city said that work will begin on Monday, but that will also depend upon if the materials come in on time.