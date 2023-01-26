RHP Jun-Seok Shim officially announced by Pittsburgh Pirates as latest signing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates officially introduced their newest signing of the 2023 offseason, RHP Jun-Seok Shim.

Shim ranks as the 10th overall international prospect among the 2023 draft class, and the 2nd-ranked pitcher among that group. So far, the Pirates have signed two of the top-26 prospects from the 2023 international draft class.

"We are excited to add Jun-Seok to our organization and start him on his road to Pittsburgh," said Pirates Director of International Scouting, Junior Vizcaino. "The ability for the Pirates to add a prospect like Shim speaks to our commitment to seek out and acquire the best talent worldwide."

The 18-year-old pitcher tallied 32 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched, before sustaining an injury that prematurely ended his 2020 campaign with Duskoo High School in Seoul, South Korea.

It is not yet known which minor league affiliate Shim will report to.