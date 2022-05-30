Reward offered for information about missing New Castle woman Melissa Henson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New Castle police are offering a reward for information about a missing woman.

Melissa Henson was last seen in January 2021 in the North Hill area of New Castle. Police said they have followed up on "numerous leads" since she went missing.

(Photo provided by New Castle Police/Facebook)

"The NCPD believes there are individuals that possess pertinent information that could assist in this case and also bring much needed closure to her family and friends," the police said in a post on Facebook.

Police describe Henson as 5-foot-4 with dark shoulder-length hair and green eyes. She also has a tattoo on her left foot of a heart with an arrow and an "Aubry" tattoo on her right arm.

Anyone with information can call New Castle police at 724-656-3589.