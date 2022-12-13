Watch CBS News
Local News

$10,000 reward offered in case of embalmed head found in Beaver County in 2014

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Reward offered in case of embalmed head found in 2014
Reward offered in case of embalmed head found in 2014 00:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crime Stoppers and law enforcement are offering a $10,000 reward in the case of an embalmed head found in Beaver County more than eight years ago.

On Dec. 12, 2014, a resident made the discovery on Mason Road in Economy Borough in a residential area. It's believed that the head had previously been in a funeral home.

The woman was in her 60s to 80s with whitish-gray hair that was curly. 

The reward will only last through Dec. 18. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 8:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.