$10,000 reward offered in case of embalmed head found in Beaver County in 2014

Reward offered in case of embalmed head found in 2014

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crime Stoppers and law enforcement are offering a $10,000 reward in the case of an embalmed head found in Beaver County more than eight years ago.

On Dec. 12, 2014, a resident made the discovery on Mason Road in Economy Borough in a residential area. It's believed that the head had previously been in a funeral home.

The woman was in her 60s to 80s with whitish-gray hair that was curly.

The reward will only last through Dec. 18. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.