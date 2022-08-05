Watch CBS News
Sports

Return of the Backyard Brawl officially sold out

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The return of a historic rivalry to the North Shore is officially sold out. 

When the Panthers and Mountaineers renew their rivalry as part of the return of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium, it will be in front of a sold-out crowd. 

Pitt announced this morning that the game is sold out and beginning at 10 a.m., they will sell a limited number of standing-room-only tickets. 

RELATED STORIES: 

They will cost $125 each and be limited to two per person. All sales will be conducted online on Pitt Athletics' website

This will be the first time since 2011 that Pitt and West Virginia meet in a renewal of the Backyard Brawl. 

The game will also welcome the ESPN College GameDay crew to Pittsburgh. 

First published on August 5, 2022 / 8:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.