Return of the Backyard Brawl officially sold out
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The return of a historic rivalry to the North Shore is officially sold out.
When the Panthers and Mountaineers renew their rivalry as part of the return of the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium, it will be in front of a sold-out crowd.
Pitt announced this morning that the game is sold out and beginning at 10 a.m., they will sell a limited number of standing-room-only tickets.
They will cost $125 each and be limited to two per person. All sales will be conducted online on Pitt Athletics' website.
This will be the first time since 2011 that Pitt and West Virginia meet in a renewal of the Backyard Brawl.
The game will also welcome the ESPN College GameDay crew to Pittsburgh.
