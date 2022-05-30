Retired Murrysville police K-9 Argos dies
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A retired K-9 who served the community of Murrysville for a decade died.
Murrysville police's K-9 unit said Argos died on Saturday. He just turned 14 and enjoyed three years of retirement after he worked with police from 2009 to 2019.
Argos spent his last morning having visitors and "eating people food," the K-9 unit said.
Murrysville Volunteer Fire Company #1 also expressed condolences to the department and Argos' "best friend," Sgt. Scott Kettren.
Argos was trained in narcotics detection, but the Murrysville K-9 unit said his favorite part of the job was getting to meet people at public appearances.
