Retired Murrysville police K-9 Argos dies

CBS Pittsburgh

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A retired K-9 who served the community of Murrysville for a decade died. 

Murrysville police's K-9 unit said Argos died on Saturday. He just turned 14 and enjoyed three years of retirement after he worked with police from 2009 to 2019. 

Argos spent his last morning having visitors and "eating people food," the K-9 unit said.

We lost Argos today. He was the Murrysville Police K9 from 2009-2019. He got to enjoy 3 full years of retirement at home...

Posted by Murrysville Police K9 Unit on Saturday, May 28, 2022

Murrysville Volunteer Fire Company #1 also expressed condolences to the department and Argos' "best friend," Sgt. Scott Kettren.

Argos was trained in narcotics detection, but the Murrysville K-9 unit said his favorite part of the job was getting to meet people at public appearances. 

The Murrysville Volunteer Fire Company would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Murrysville Police Department...

Posted by Murrysville Volunteer Fire Company #1 on Monday, May 30, 2022

First published on May 30, 2022 / 4:13 PM

