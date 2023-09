CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) - Retired Coraopolis K-9 officer Amor died on Wednesday, the Coraopolis Police K-9 Unit said on Facebook.

Officer Amor would have been 10 years old on Christmas Eve.

He had served the Borough of Coraopolis alongside Officer Quinn since November 2015.