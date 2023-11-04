Watch CBS News
Retailers expecting slower holiday shopping season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This holiday season, Americans are expected to splurge, but not as much as last year.

The National Retail Federation predicts sales to increase by up to 4%. That's less than the 5.4% growth in 2022.

The NRF attributes the slower growth to inflation, higher borrowing costs, and student loan repayments resuming.

Retailers are also ramping up discounts to draw in consumers. 

