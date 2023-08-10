Results of study looking into potential link between natural gas drilling and rare cancers to be released

Results of natural gas drilling and links to cancer study to be released

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) - We will soon know what a study found that focused on the impact of natural gas drilling on children.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the University of Pittsburgh did long-term studies on a group of rare childhood cancers in Washington County.

The study was to see if there were any links between rare cancers and natural gas drilling.

The findings are expected to be released next Tuesday evening.

Families of the six students in the Canon-Mac School District who were diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma in 2008 pushed for the studies to be conducted.