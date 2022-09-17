Rescue crews work to save man trapped under vehicle in Ross Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rescue crews were able to save a man partially trapped under a vehicle following a crash in Ross Township.
The Ross West View Emergency Medical Service was called to the scene and provided medical care inside the vehicle while crews also worked to stabilize the car and free the person that was trapped.
The man involved is expected to survive.
