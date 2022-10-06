Report searches for solution to Pittsburgh's lack of public restrooms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Building Owners and Managers Association is searching for a solution to the city's lack of public restrooms.

The association partnered with Point Park University on a study to solve the problem and shared their findings during a public forum Thursday.

They came up with ideas like opening city parking garage restrooms or even permanent or semi-permanent restrooms called Portland Loos.

Those involved with the study say these are both strong possibilities that would improve the viability of downtown, though funding presents the biggest challenge when it comes to making improvements like this.

The Pittsburgh Building Owners and Managers Association says this would also have a direct impact on those who are homeless and often never have anywhere decent to use the restroom.