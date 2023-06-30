Report: Shell cracker plant in Beaver Co. has not led to economic growth

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Shell ethane cracker plant in Beaver County is not the moneymaker that many thought it would be.

According to a new study from the Ohio River Valley Institute, recent data shows that Beaver County is lagging behind the state and nation in nearly every measure of economic activity since the project was announced in 2012.

This report is in contrast to one done in 2021 by Robert Morris University.

That report, which was commissioned by Shell, found that the complex is expected to produce hundreds of millions of dollars in annual economic activity.