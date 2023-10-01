Report: Pittsburgh ranked 15th most neighborly city in the nation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It seems Mr. Rogers may have been on to something.

A new report calls Pittsburgh one of America's 25 most neighborly cities.

Neighbor.com shows Pittsburgh coming in the 15th spot.

The rankings were based on cities across the nation with a strong sense of community. It took into account things like charitable donations and volunteering.