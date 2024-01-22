Report: Pittsburgh Pirates sign Aroldis Chapman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed pitcher Aroldis Chapman.

Multiple MLB insiders are reporting on Monday that the left-handed relief pitcher is coming to Pittsburgh. Jason Mackey from our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Chapman is signing a one-year-, $10.5 million deal. The deal is pending a physical, Mackey reports.

The 35-year-old Chapman is a seven-time All-Star who spent last season with the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers. He had a 3.09 ERA over 58 1/3 innings in 61 games last season. Champman last made an All-Star team in 2021 when he was with the New York Yankees.