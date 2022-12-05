Report: Pitt QB Kedon Slovis entering the NCAA transfer portal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One year removed from an ACC Championship and a top-15 spot in the final AP poll, the Panthers are on their way to the Sun Bowl, but they might be without their top-signal caller.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis is entering the transfer portal.

Sources: Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/KD56xWsA1w — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2022

Thamel also reports that he will not be playing in the Sun Bowl for the Panthers' matchup against the UCLA Bruins.

Slovis' tenure in Pittsburgh did not go according to plan. He was a standout at USC his freshman year, throwing for over 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns. His next two years saw a dip in production, causing the QB to enter the transfer portal, finding his way to the Steel City.

Pitt fans were hoping Slovis would find that success and to find an heir apparent to Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, but he only threw for 10 touchdowns, and 2,397 yards in the air.

As of this report, the starting quarterback going into the Sun Bowl would be the current backup, Nate Yarnell. Pitt will already be without the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Calijah Kancey, who is nursing an injury.