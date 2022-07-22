Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Pirates trade Daniel Vogelbach to New York Mets

By Michael Guise

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Daniel Vogelbach is headed to New York.

The Pirates traded Vogelbach to the Mets for rookie relief pitcher Colin Holderman, the team announced Friday. The news of a possible trade involving the teams was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey and MLB insider Jon Heyman

The designated hitter has 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in 75 games this season. The 29-year-old left-handed batter will bring some power to the Mets' lineup. 

Holderman, 26, has a 2.04 ERA in 17 2/3 innings this season. He has tallied 18 strikeouts and a 1.02 WHIP in 15 apperances. 

