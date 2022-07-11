Report: Heinz Field to be renamed, current naming rights deal not being extended

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Heinz Field will soon have a new name.

According to a report from 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz has decided not to extend its naming rights deal for the North Shore stadium.

Breaking: Heinz Field is no more. The ketchup giant will not extend its naming rights deal for 2022. Sources say a new name for the stadium could be announced this week. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2022

Fillipponi, citing sources, says that a new name for the stadium could be announced sometime this week.

Heinz Field opened in 2001 and currently serves as the home field for the Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh football teams.

One would have to think that following the name change and re-branding, things will have to look a little bit different, including the giant Heinz ketchup bottles that sit above the endzone on the open end of the stadium.