Report found Fern Hollow Bridge appeared to have had 'major decay' just months before collapse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - PennDOT has released an inspection report completed on the Fern Hollow Bridge four months before its collapse which appears to show major decay of the structure.

Despite the findings from the inspection that took place from Sept. 29-Oct. 5 of last year, no immediate repairs were ordered.

The Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed on the morning of Jan. 28, injuring several people and making national headlines.

The inspection and the report conducted by state and city inspectors had been withheld by PennDOT since the collapse but were released Friday after a right-to-know request by our news partners at the Post-Gazette.

The report is redacted in parts but reveals corrosion and holes in support beams and decay in the deck, allowing water to seep through.

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into the cause of the collapse, which has focused on a failure at the west end of the bridge.

The first page of the inspection summary opened with a brief statement: "The overall physical condition is poor."

Later in the document that was packed with technical language, charts and graphs and dozens of color photos, the first page of the Recommendations and Summaries section included an "Immediate Improvements: (Requires Prompt Action)" heading. Under it?

"None."

Below that was a list of priority 2-level, short-term improvements, eight of which were included, the most expensive of which was a note to "repair spalled and delaminated concrete underside" for $160,000.

Seven more priority 3 recommendations followed, including "upgrade bridge rail to current PennDOT standards," at a price tag of nearly $178,800.

KDKA is reviewing the more than 100-page report and will update this story throughout the day.



