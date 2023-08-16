Report: Bob Huggins on probation following DUI arrest in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former WVU men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins has been put on probation following his DUI arrest in Pittsburgh earlier this summer.

WV News reports that Huggins was accepted into a program for first-time DUI offenders.

Pittsburgh Police say that when an officer tried to help Huggins, who had a flat tire, she noticed he was having trouble driving, and almost hit a wall.

Police say tests showed Huggins' blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

In addition to probation, Huggins' license is also being suspended for at least 60 days.

He also has to complete alcohol highway safety classes.