Rep. Summer Lee hosts in-district swearing-in ceremony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Congresswoman Summer Lee was sworn into office again on Sunday, this time in front of her constituents.

The representative held an in-district swearing-in ceremony at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in East Liberty Sunday afternoon.

Supporters celebrated her making history as the first Black woman ever elected to Congress from Pennsylvania.

She's also the first Democratic woman and the first Black member to represent Allegheny County in Congress.

