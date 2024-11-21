Remains found in 1973 identified as a missing 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl

A girl's remains found under brush and a plastic tarp in the Pennsylvania woods 51 years ago were identified by Pennsylvania State Police investigators on Thursday as 14-year-old Ruth Elizabeth Brenneman, who was last seen leaving for school in the fall of 1973.

State police said genetic genealogy helped determine the identity of the decomposed body that was discovered near Fort Indiantown Gap by two game wardens on Oct. 10, 1973. The cause and manner of death of Ruthie, as she was known, have not been determined, police said.

"Just because we identified her today, that doesn't end our investigation," Trooper Ian Keck said at a news conference on Thursday. "Learning about her everyday life and who she associated with is a key part of this investigation."

Her body was exhumed from a cemetery in 2016, leading to her identification last month, state police said on Thursday. Her home in York is about 50 miles from where her remains were recovered.

A statement from her family members thanked investigators, saying their work provided "some closure on questions that have lingered for the past 51 years."

State police said in a post on social media that there is a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve the case.

Anyone with information can call the Pennsylvania State Police Reading barracks at 610-378-4454 or contact the state police's tip line at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or online. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for the cash reward, authorities said.