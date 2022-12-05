Police: Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer woman Darlene Harbison

WORTHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Human remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer woman Darlene Harbison, Allegheny County police announced on Monday.

Police said a hunter found a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township. The license plate was registered to Harbison and police said troopers found human remains nearby.

Allegheny County police say Darlene Harbison has been missing since Sept. 11. (Source: Allegheny County)

While the medical examiner has yet to formally identify the remains, Allegheny County police said they believe they've found Harbison.

The 59-year-old had last been seen on Sept. 11. Police said her daughter had been unable to contact her mother and requested a welfare check.

Detectives believe Harbison's boyfriend Eric Gibbs is responsible for her disappearance, saying the two were in a "volatile" relationship. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in the woods in West Deer Township on Sept. 17.