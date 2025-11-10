Several horses safe after massive barn fire in Westmoreland County

Several horses are safe after a massive barn fire in East Huntingdon Township.

East Huntingdon Fire Chief Brian Kite said about six to eight horses are safe after a fire broke out at Regency Horse Ranch around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The barn was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The people who live on the property and the farmhands managed to get all the animals out before firefighters arrived.

High winds proved to be a challenge for firefighters.

"This thing was wind driven. A lot of heavy wind that intensified the fire," Kite said.

Several horses are safe after a massive barn fire in East Huntingdon Township. (Photo: Kristin Morvosh/Facebook)

There are two residential structures behind the barn, and everyone was safe there, too. But smoke continued to pour from the barn for hours.

"We've got a lot of hay and stuff that's in there that's just going to burn. It's all inside of a stone wall and everything where we don't have to worry about any danger," Kite said.

Bryan Boken, who rents a house on the farm, said he was worried about the horses.

"I looked out of my kitchen window and I saw flames shooting out of the barn. I've lived here for the last eight years. I've taken care of the horses. I know the landlords pretty well. The family is very, very close to me," Boken said.

Kite said the horses have a place to go.

"Horses have a barn on the backside of it, so the horses have a place to go to with the landowners. A lot of these horses are actually just here as a place to be stabled that the owners bring them to," Kite said.

Kite said the barn is 40 years old. While there's no word on how the fire started, the chief said he believes it's accidental.