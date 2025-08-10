Reds beat Pirates 14-8, Andujar hits first home run with Cincinnati
Miguel Andujar hit his first home run with Cincinnati, Spencer Steer and Noelvi Marte had three hits and four RBIs each, and the Reds outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-8 on Sunday to earn a split in the four-game series.
Andujar, who hit a three-run shot to the rotunda in left field in a four-run second inning, hit six homers for the Athletics before being traded at the deadline. He was also in the middle of the Reds' decisive three-run rally in the sixth inning that broke a 4-4 tie.
Elly De La Cruz and Andujar hit back-to-back singles off Yohan Ramírez (1-1) to begin the sixth and, one out later, Marte hit a tiebreaking double. Steer followed with a two-run double to put the Reds ahead 7-4.
Steer hit a two-run homer in the eighth to make it 9-5, and Marte connected on a three-run homer during a five-run ninth.
The teams combined for 30 hits, including 16 by the Pirates, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with three hits and two RBIs.
Scott Barlow (6-0) retired only one of the three batters he faced.
Reds starter Zach Littell gave up four runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Pirates starter Mike Burrows lasted five innings and allowed four runs on three hits while striking out six.
The Pirates scored three runs, two on a throwing error by second baseman Matt McLain, in the eighth inning to get within 9-8. Graham Ashcraft struck out Jared Triolo with a runner on second base to end the threat.
The Reds have gone 40 series without being swept, dating to last season.
Up next
Reds: Open a three-game home series Monday night against Philadelphia with LHP Andrew Abbott (8-2, 2.34 ERA) facing RHP Taijuan Walker (4-5, 3.53).
Pirates: LHP Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.77) pitches against RHP Freddy Peralta (13-5, 3.03) on Monday night in the first of three in Milwaukee.
___
