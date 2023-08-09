Red Cross offering $10 movie gift card to entice blood donors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The American Red Cross is trying to entice people to donate blood by offering a $10 gift card to the movies.

The Red Cross said it needs donors to keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels. The nonprofit organization said it has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of summer, making it harder to keep hospital shelves stocked.

The organization said it especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donor. People who donate but don't know their blood type will find out after they give, the Red Cross said.

Everyone who gives throughout the month of August will get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

People can make an appointment online or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.