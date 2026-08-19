NWS Pittsburgh sees record number of tornadoes after EF-0 confirmed in Armstrong County

The National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office broke a record for yearly tornadoes on Wednesday after a second EF-0 from Sunday's storms was confirmed, this time in Armstrong County.

The NWS confirmed an EF-0 tornado with 85 mph winds in Orchard Hills, bringing 2026's total to 30. That pushes NWS Pittsburgh's county warning area, which includes western Pennsylvania and parts of eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia, past the previous record of 29, which was set in 2024.

Another tornado from Sunday's storms, also an EF-0 with peak winds of 75 mph, was confirmed Monday near the Hookstown area.

Excluding West Virginia and Ohio, these two tornadoes bring the Pittsburgh area's total to 24. The region usually averages around 10.

So why is western Pennsylvania seeing so many tornadoes, surpassing a record just set two years ago? KDKA's First Alert meteorologists say there are a few factors at play.

For one, climate change has made the area warmer and more humid. Meteorologists say Tornado Alley is moving more toward the Pittsburgh area.

But it's also easier to confirm that a tornado has happened now, thanks to advancements in technology.

"Yes, we are detecting them better, but also the ingredients are becoming more common farther east," KDKA meteorologist Trey Fulbright explained in July.

Tornadoes are most active in western Pennsylvania in June and July, and while chances for tornadoes in the region start to drop in August, as Sunday's storms showed, they're still possible.