Recent Pitt grad charged with possessing child porn while student
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recent graduate of the University of Pittsburgh is charged with possessing child pornography while he was a student.
During a months-long investigation, police discovered that 23-year-old Stephen Cheney allegedly uploaded videos and images to various websites.
Police searched his apartment in Oakland and seized multiple electronic devices. According to the criminal complaint, more than 60 images of child pornography were found.
