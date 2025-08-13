Rascal Flatts bringing "Life Is A Highway" tour to PPG Paints Arena next year

Country music icons Rascal Flatts are hitting the road again next year for their "Life Is A Highway" tour, and it includes a stop in Pittsburgh.

The 21-city run will see the band, best known for hits like "I'm Movin' On" and their cover of "Life Is a Highway," take the stage at PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.

Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane will join the group as support.

The band recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, during which time it has achieved 17 No. 1 hits, sold over 23.4 million albums, garnered over 35 million digital downloads, and accumulated more than 12 billion total lifetime streams, according to a press release from Live Nation.

"What a ride the past year has been! We're so excited to continue this tour. The response we've received from everyone has been overwhelming and humbling," said Jay DeMarcus. "We've truly had such a blast over the past year getting back in front of our fans out on the road, and we thought, 'Why not keep the party going?'"

Tickets for the majority of the tour go on sale this Friday, Aug.15, at 10 a.m. at this link, with the remaining shows going on sale next week.