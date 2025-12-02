Rankin's only public works employee can't operate snowplow

Residents of Rankin woke up on Tuesday to the first snow of the season and the news that the borough has one public works employee who is not certified to operate a snowplow.

Residents said the borough handled the weather better than expected despite the challenges.

"They didn't do too bad," resident Marcus Clay said. "It's better than it was last year. It was a little worse than this last year. They're trying at least."

KDKA drove across Rankin to see what the road conditions were like and found roads that were plowed and easy to navigate.

"This is just a little bit of adversity that we're dealing with, and we're working through it," borough council member Walter Sewell said. "We subcontracted to some local businesses so that way we're able to get the snow removal done quickly and appropriately."

On some streets, neighbors pitched in by shoveling and salting their own blocks. In a post on Facebook, Mayor Joelisa McDonald acknowledged the staffing issue and assured residents that the borough is looking to secure help.

"We are a small community working with limited resources, and every decision being made is rooted in responsibility, safety, and transparency," McDonald said. "If you have questions, concerns, or need clarity please reach out directly to your elected council person."