1 dead after Rankin shooting

A person is dead after a shooting in Rankin on Thursday afternoon.

Allegheny County police said dispatchers were notified of a shooting at the intersection of Oak Way and Duquesne Street around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

When first responders got there, police said they found a victim in his late teens to early 20s. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Allegheny County police said their homicide unit detectives are investigating and working to identify the victim. Police didn't release any other details.

Rankin Mayor Joelisa McDonald issued a statement, saying, "My thoughts are with everyone impacted by today's incident in our neighborhood. Violence is never the answer.

"We are strongest when we look out for one another and keep our community lifted in care and prayer."

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.