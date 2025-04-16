Rankin mayor's home raided by law enforcement, sources say

Law enforcement raided the home of Rankin Mayor Joelisa McDonald last month, sources told KDKA.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Allegheny County Police Department said its Violent Crimes and Firearms team served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue in Rankin on March 14. Sources told KDKA the home belongs to McDonald.

The Allegheny County police spokesperson said one firearm was recovered at the home, and a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody. He was charged as a juvenile with possession of a firearm by a minor, receiving stolen property, and tampering with evidence, authorities said.

The 16-year-old's relationship to McDonald was not immediately known. He is now in juvenile detention.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.