Rally held in Oakland in support of transgender rights

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A rally was held in Oakland on Monday in support of transgender rights.

The rally was in response to three events scheduled on campus at the University of Pittsburgh featuring guest speakers who have openly expressed anti-transgender sentiments.

On Monday night, Turning Point USA hosted Riley Gaines, a swimmer who advocates for the exclusion of transgender women from women's sports.

Those who organized the rally believe these events could perpetuate violence against transgender people.

Meanwhile, the university says while it does not directly support the events, they are protected under free speech, which is why they have not been canceled. 

