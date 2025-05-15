Political, labor, and community leaders rally in Pittsburgh to call for a minimum wage increase

Local leaders from the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County spent part of Thursday morning rallying, calling for the raising of the minimum wage.

Thirty-two states and the District of Columbia have raised their minimum wages since Congress last set it in 2009. People at Thursday's rally say it's time Pennsylvania does the same.

Steven Kelley's past has helped to shape his present.

"I ended up getting evicted – working a full-time job," Kelley said.

He blames that on a low minimum wage.

"I've been there – I know what it is," he said.

Kelley's doing better now, but that hasn't stopped him.

"What we are seeing is that those stories haven't changed – and as a matter of fact, they've intensified," he said.

He was one of many SEIU 32BJ members calling to increase the minimum wage on Thursday. Local leaders at the rally want it upped too.

"I mean $7.25? That doesn't pay for anything in today's time," Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey said.

For comparison, West Virginia's minimum wage is $8.75. Ohio's minimum wage is $10.70, and Maryland's is $15.

"How are we gonna compete on a level to keep employees and have basic needs met by workers if we don't raise the wages," Allegheny County Controller and Democratic Mayoral candidate Corey O'Connor said.

The bill they're advocating for would also let cities, counties, and municipalities control their own minimum wages.

It was introduced by State Rep. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) and State Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia).

"Labor markets vary, and economic conditions vary from region to region and city to city," Sam Williamson, SEIU 32BJ Vice President, said.

It's why people like Steven Kelley feel they needed to be at the City-County Building atrium on Thursday.

"We're asking simply for what we should get – a fair day's wage, for a fair day's work," he said.