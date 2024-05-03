Watch CBS News
Rainy and stormy weather returning to the Pittsburgh area this weekend

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today we are partly cloudy with some sunshine for the start of the day and highs making it to the mid-80s this afternoon. 

Rain and scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon around 3 p.m. and rain through the night. 

Rain showers will last through the Pittsburgh Marathon weekend with lows near 60 for the start of the races. 

weekend.png
Pittsburgh Marathon conditions for this weekend. KDKA Weather Center

Saturday rain will mainly be on and off and highs staying near normal in the upper 60s. Sunday afternoon we have more t-storms possible and highs in the mid-70s. 

rain.png
Rain chances over the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

The start of Monday will be dry and then rain moves in through the second part of the day. 

The week stays unsettled with scattered showers and t-storms possible through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

7-day.png
7-day forecast: May 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 7:13 AM EDT

