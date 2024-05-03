Rainy and stormy weather returning to the Pittsburgh area this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today we are partly cloudy with some sunshine for the start of the day and highs making it to the mid-80s this afternoon.
Rain and scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon around 3 p.m. and rain through the night.
Rain showers will last through the Pittsburgh Marathon weekend with lows near 60 for the start of the races.
Saturday rain will mainly be on and off and highs staying near normal in the upper 60s. Sunday afternoon we have more t-storms possible and highs in the mid-70s.
The start of Monday will be dry and then rain moves in through the second part of the day.
The week stays unsettled with scattered showers and t-storms possible through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.
