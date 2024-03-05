Rain chance returns right after sunset

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While temperatures stay warm today, Pittsburgh won't see any new records being set.

Daily average High: 45 Low: 27

Sunrise: 6:48 Sunset: 6:17

Any Alert Days Ahead?: Potential there for Saturday into Sunday as we rapidly cool down. Isolated flooding from big rain totals along with windy conditions and a snow chance may be a recipe for a FAWD

Aware: The record high for today is 78 degrees.

Yesterday was a record-setting day. We saw two new records and one record matched.

Wheeling: 75° (Old record was 74° set in 1946)

Dubois: 71° (Old record was 70° set in 1974)

Pittsburgh: 74° (1976,1992)

The record high for today is 78. I have us hitting 75 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny for long periods today. Winds will be breezy, coming in out of the south. While highs could surpass 75° on a day like today, unlike yesterday, I am being fairly aggressive with my forecast temperatures today. I'd put the chance of hitting 78° today at less than 5%. Yesterday, I would have put the chance of tying the record at around 50%.

There is a rain chance today, with clouds arriving after five this afternoon. Rain will arrive a little after today's 6:16 sunset. The best chance to see any thunderstorms will be as the rain arrives, but the chance remains low, with weakening storm cells rolling in from the west.

Data is having a tough time, I feel, handling rain showers on Wednesday. Let's talk about what they're doing well. The timing of the system and the intensity, I feel, are pretty good. What I don't like is coverage. I feel like we will see a widespread light rain chance through the day that will cover the entirety of Western Pennsylvania. Data this morning is showing a fairly narrow line of showers that will stick around throughout the day.

Tonight's rain will be the start of what looks to be a rainy stretch, with more rain around on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Rain totals will average between an inch to two inches of rain.

Any flood chance appears very low at this time, due to this being a steady and consistent rain. Rain chances will change to a mix of rain and snow on Sunday morning.

I don't expect roads will be too impacted by any snow that falls, especially since I don't have us falling below the freezing mark on Sunday.

