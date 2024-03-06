Pittsburgh expected to get light rain throughout the day, winter weather could return this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday's rain total in Pittsburgh came out at 0.16" while yesterday's high was just 3° off of the record high.

Dubois set a record high hitting 73°. The old record was 71° set in 2004.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Rain has arrived, and will be around for most of the day. The rain will be light. It will be enough to keep roads damp for the day. I have rain chances ticking down briefly from noon through around 4 p.m. Then we get the final round of rain that will move through during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The reason for the rain is a slow-moving cold front that is nearly stationary off to our northwest.

Several impulses or mid-level tropical (starting in the Gulf of Mexico) lows will move along this cold front bringing us increased rain chances. If you look at yesterday's blog I talked about how I felt that weather models were not doing a great job with how much rain will cover our area.

Checking out the radar this morning it looks like my nitpicks were correct with more rain on the radar now than what was being shown.

Temperatures and conditions throughout the day today KDKA Weather Center

Rain totals for the day should be near a half inch with total rain from this system is around 0.6". Higher totals will be seen to the southeast with places like Somerset and Bedford potentially seeing an inch of rain. I don't expect more than a rumble today as these showers pass by.

Looking ahead, things get busy as we head into the weekend.

While today's flood risk will be low and confined to the overnight hours, rain will be moderate to even heavy late on Friday through Saturday.

Rain totals region-wide will be in the 1-2 inches.

The rain turns to snow on Sunday morning. Right now model data has been fairly consistent with a blast of cold air on Sunday morning bringing a decent amount of snow our way.

This is probably going to be more snow than you are expecting.

It should have little to no impact though on driving around our area with temperatures expected to remain over 32° throughout Sunday.

7-day forecast: March 6, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!