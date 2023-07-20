Raging Rapids reopens at Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The iconic Raging Rapids ride has returned to Kennywood.

The classic water ride is back up in the lineup Thursday after it was upgraded and refurbished, a spokesperson for the park said.

In April, Kennywood teased the return of the fan favorite, saying the ride has a new control system that was installed as part of its refurbishment project. The boats that carry riders across 93,000 gallons of water got an upgrade too.

To celebrate, Kennywood shared an iconic commercial from 1985 featuring Myron Cope and Jack Lambert, telling Pittsburghers to "get your towels ready."

Kennywood is open every day of the week through mid-August.