Here's what to know about RAD passes, which offer free or discounted opportunities

For a lot of families, summer vacation is finally here, and that can mean a lot more free time with kids, but not a lot of free money to put towards activities.

"Right now, it's a tight economy," says Rachel Handel, communications director for the Allegheny Regional Asset District, also known as RAD. "People are looking for fun things to do that aren't going to bust their budget."

RAD says it is all about accessibility by finding ways for families to enjoy themselves in Allegheny County. Its RAD Pass provides free or discounted admission to some of the most popular spots and entertainment in our area. This includes the Heinz History Center, the Fort Pitt Museum, the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium, the Children's Museum, and the National Aviary. Handel says theater groups will also put tickets for upcoming performances on the RAD Pass.

To access the RAD Pass, Handel says all you need is an Allegheny County Library card. Interested people can then go to the group's website and use their library card number to access any passes currently available. The passes are popular, Handel says, so they can be claimed quickly, but there are also ways to plan.

"They have the option to look at what is available today, up to one month in advance," says Handel. "That can be a place that they have never tried before, or a place that they have absolutely loved going to before."

Handel says RAD puts out a list every Friday, sharing what RAD passes are available on that weekend. It's available on its social media. However, Handel says there are even more options for families on their website.

"You can see free events all across Allegheny County," says Handel. "You don't even need a RAD Pass to see these events. Everything that we know of that is free, that is in Allegheny County, coming up in the next few months."

RAD says that while summer presents a great opportunity to use the RAD Pass since kids are out of school, RAD passes are available all year round. An Allegheny County Library card lets the holder use a RAD Pass at one location once per year. When the year is up, the cardholder can get another pass to go back.

It's free to obtain an Allegheny County Library card at your nearest Allegheny County library with valid ID and proof of a current Allegheny County address. You can also apply on the library association's website.