RAD Days offering up more than 70 free events and experiences

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- RAD Days is offering more than 70 free events and experiences for everyone from September 8 - October 17.

From the Pittsburgh Zoo and National Aviary to Phipps Conservatory and the Pittsburgh Symphony, you can enjoy plenty of what the city has to offer.

Click here to access the schedule of events.