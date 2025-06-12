Watch CBS News
Local News

Rachel Carson Bridge to close over the next two weeks for inspections

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

Drivers and cyclists in Downtown Pittsburgh who use the Rachel Carson Bridge (Ninth Street) will have to find a detour at times over the next two weeks. 

The Department of Public Works announced on Thursday morning that the bridge will be closed starting on Monday, June 16, at 6 a.m. and will remain closed through Friday, June 20, at 3 p.m. 

After reopening for the weekend, the bridge will once again be closed on Monday, June 23, at 6 a.m. until Friday, June 27, at 3 p.m. 

Both of the closures are for routine inspection. 

While the bridge is shut down, traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Andy Warhol Bridge (Seventh Street), and Isabella Street. 

When the bridge was last inspected in November 2023, inspectors gave the bridge a condition rating of six, meaning in fair condition, on a scale of zero to nine, which is based on National Bridge Inspection Standards established by the Federal Highway Administration. 

According to the county, the bridge carries an average of more than 10,000 vehicles per day. 

The bridge was opened in 1926 and was rehabilitated in 2019-2020 with a $24.2 million project. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.