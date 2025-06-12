Rachel Carson Bridge to close over the next two weeks for inspections

Drivers and cyclists in Downtown Pittsburgh who use the Rachel Carson Bridge (Ninth Street) will have to find a detour at times over the next two weeks.

The Department of Public Works announced on Thursday morning that the bridge will be closed starting on Monday, June 16, at 6 a.m. and will remain closed through Friday, June 20, at 3 p.m.

After reopening for the weekend, the bridge will once again be closed on Monday, June 23, at 6 a.m. until Friday, June 27, at 3 p.m.

Both of the closures are for routine inspection.

While the bridge is shut down, traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Andy Warhol Bridge (Seventh Street), and Isabella Street.

When the bridge was last inspected in November 2023, inspectors gave the bridge a condition rating of six, meaning in fair condition, on a scale of zero to nine, which is based on National Bridge Inspection Standards established by the Federal Highway Administration.

According to the county, the bridge carries an average of more than 10,000 vehicles per day.

The bridge was opened in 1926 and was rehabilitated in 2019-2020 with a $24.2 million project.