Students tour new R.A. Lutz Elementary School in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Some students in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District got a look at their new $48 million elementary school on Monday.

If you ask 8-year-olds Monroe Fauls and Parker Trax the one thing about the new R.A. Lutz Elementary School in Baldwin that impresses them most, they'll tell you one thing.

"It's so big, and all the classrooms are super cool," said Fauls, a third grader.

"There's lots of space in the classrooms. It's just really nice," said Trax, a third grader.

Replacing the old Paynter Elementary School, construction on the new school is three years in the making and loaded with space and room to learn.

"Forty-eight core classrooms. Grades three, four and five, 16 rooms per classroom. But then another dozen rooms to service our students with special needs," said Randy Lutz, superintendent of the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

The classrooms, the large group instruction room and just about everywhere else in the building are loaded with technology.

"Each classroom has an interactive smart board, a clear touch board that's connected with sight and sound so teachers can be mobile. They're not tied to their desk," Lutz said.

The building has extra wide hallways and a large cafeteria, plus the structure is built to accommodate student population growth.

"We have about 1,050 kids coming through the door. Capacity here is around 1,200," Lutz said.

Students will have their first day of learning at the new school on Jan. 8., 2024.