Puttery Pittsburgh opens Feb. 17 in the Strip District

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Puttery Pittsburgh not just for avid golfers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh's new adults-only mini-golf is set to open next week.

Puttery Pittsburgh opens in the Strip District on Feb. 17.

It features three nine-hole putt-putt courses themed after a vintage garage, a Rocky Mountain ski lodge and a library. It also features several lounge and bar areas for those less interested in golfing.

Players must be 21 and up.

