Puttery Pittsburgh opens Feb. 17 in the Strip District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh's new adults-only mini-golf is set to open next week.
Puttery Pittsburgh opens in the Strip District on Feb. 17.
It features three nine-hole putt-putt courses themed after a vintage garage, a Rocky Mountain ski lodge and a library. It also features several lounge and bar areas for those less interested in golfing.
Players must be 21 and up.
